Left Menu

European Space Agency to receive 16.9 bln euros from members, says ESA Director General

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:47 IST
European Space Agency to receive 16.9 bln euros from members, says ESA Director General
  • Country:
  • France

The European Space agency will receive 16.9 billion euros ($17.56 billion) from its 22 member-nations, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Thursday.

"Almost 17 billion euro will go to the European Space Agency today, and of that 17 billion, France will contribute 3.2 billion," French minister Bruno Le Maire also said.

The European Space Agency had asked its 22 member-nations to come up with 18.5 billion euros to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion in the previous period. ($1 = 0.9679 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022