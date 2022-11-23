European Space Agency to receive 16.9 bln euros from members, says ESA Director General

The European Space agency will receive 16.9 billion euros ($17.56 billion) from its 22 member-nations, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters on Thursday.

"Almost 17 billion euro will go to the European Space Agency today, and of that 17 billion, France will contribute 3.2 billion," French minister Bruno Le Maire also said.

The European Space Agency had asked its 22 member-nations to come up with 18.5 billion euros to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion in the previous period. ($1 = 0.9679 euros)

