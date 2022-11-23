US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes, Apple falls
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as Apple shares fell, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting for a clearer picture of its monetary tightening policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34091.57. The S&P 500 fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4000.3, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2 points to 11174.612 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve's
- Apple
Advertisement