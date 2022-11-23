Left Menu

AIIMS-Delhi server down, affects OPD, in patient and sample collection services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:23 IST
AIIMS-Delhi server down, affects OPD, in patient and sample collection services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital used at AIIMS-New Delhi has been down since 7 am, affecting the healthcare centre's outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.

All these services are running on manual mode at present, AIIMS authorities said.

A team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at AIIMS has informed that this may be a ransomware attack, which is being reported to and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities, AIIMS said in a statement.

''With the server being down, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and appointment system, among others have been affected,'' an AIIMS official said.

The OPD and sample collection were handled manually but the sample collection system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification were affected, another official said.

As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected, he added.

Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and NIC, AIIMS said in the statement.

''AIIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks. As of 7.30 pm, the hospital services are running on manual mode,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022