The very first Moscow Interior and Design Week attracts global and Indian participation, 18 trade agreements signed!

The first Moscow Interior and Design Week, which took place recently in the Russia capital saw overwhelming participation by global and Indian companies. During this 6 day event, more than 350 companies from Russia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Tunis and Egypt found new partners, customers, and buyers. Over 200 world-renowned experts from various fields spoke within the MIDW Business Program. Among them were Karim Rashid, an industrial designer of Egyptian origin (USA/Egypt), Yusuke Takahashi (YT Architects/Japan), Deborah Mendez and Igor Macedo (Tetro/Brazil), Amir Kabulov (Kazakhstan), Ashot and Armine Snkhchyan (SNKH/Armenia), and Sofia Gizerskaya (Sappho clothing and interior brand, Uzbekistan). In addition, leading industry experts from China - David Chen (URBAN REVIVO), Douglas Newkirk (architect and interior designer), Teo Rojas (Brandon) and Billy Elliot-Wong (WONGBRAND.design) - were among the speakers at the Moscow Interior and Design Week. VDNH Pavilions 55 and 57 which also had Indian company Solmax display its range of tiles, the Digital Business Space (DBS), shopping malls, museums and historic buildings of the city were the central sites of the exhibition. Within a week, more than 200 thousand people visited expositions of Moscow Interior and Design Week. Visitors learned about the latest achievements of Russian companies in the field of interior and architectural design, furniture production, interior and decor, and manufacturing of finishing and building materials. The event saw eighteen agreements made between various companies and development centers, including: • The cooperation agreement made between National Pulse LLC (UAE) and Rocket Group LLC to enter UAE market • The cooperation and joint activity agreement made between KED Group and Mass Furniture and design (Turkey) for delivery of furniture worth 1.5 billion rubles More than 85 Moscow shopping malls hosted the Moscow Interior and Design Week exhibition program featuring leading companies not only from Moscow but also from other Russian regions. Thanks to this event, visitors had the opportunity to learn that Russian companies can offer products of no less and sometimes even superior in quality to foreign-made ones. At the same time, company representatives themselves say that such events accelerate the development of the industry as a whole and help the participants to discover opportunities for creating new and strengthening existing business partnerships with other manufacturers. Over the course of the exhibition, Yandex.Market - the general partner of the Moscow Interior and Design Week – was taking orders for furniture, decor elements, and other materials from exhibiting manufacturers, applying a special discount to each of them. The marketplace also ran a corner at VDNH Pavilion 57, where they presented its latest solutions for a comfortable online shopping experience. Moscow Interior and Design Week was held with the support of the All-Russian nonprofit organization Union of Russian Designers and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)