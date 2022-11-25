Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

A Russian spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed Friday, November 25, due to an issue with the water coolant system pump on one of the cosmonaut's Orlan spacesuit. A backup date for today's spacewalk is yet to be determined.

Expedition 68 crew members and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were scheduled to begin a nearly seven-hour spacewalk to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module today at 6:15 a.m., but the issue led to its deferment.

"The team is in the process of returning onboard systems to a nominal configuration. The Russian duo, with assistance from European robotic arm operator Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, were slated to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module on the International Space Station," NASA said in a statement.

Today's spacewalk would have continued Prokopyev and Petelin's previous spacewalk on November 17 where they prepared the radiator for its relocation.