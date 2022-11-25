Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue
A Russian spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed Friday, November 25, due to an issue with the water coolant system pump on one of the cosmonaut's Orlan spacesuit. A backup date for today's spacewalk is yet to be determined.
Expedition 68 crew members and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were scheduled to begin a nearly seven-hour spacewalk to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module today at 6:15 a.m., but the issue led to its deferment.
"The team is in the process of returning onboard systems to a nominal configuration. The Russian duo, with assistance from European robotic arm operator Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, were slated to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module on the International Space Station," NASA said in a statement.
Today's spacewalk would have continued Prokopyev and Petelin's previous spacewalk on November 17 where they prepared the radiator for its relocation.
Today's spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was postponed due to an issue with the water coolant system pump on Prokopyev's Orlan spacesuit. A back-up date is to be determined. More details.. https://t.co/iGy0KvcESb— International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 25, 2022