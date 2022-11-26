Solo art show focusses on 'gazing through parallax'

Mumbai-based artist Susmita Sharma explores the multiple existences of people and events in her ongoing solo art show 'Gazing through the Parallax' here. She is showcasing more than 55 works of art at the Lalit Kala Akademi here.

''I love to work with the graphic print-making medium. The emotive lines and gradations, textures and colours as elements of form become most enigmatic and satisfying for my expression,'' she says, adding the process becomes meditative, like a soliloquy of imagination and thoughts. Sharma feels the art of print making though is yet to find its due limelight in the mainstream art world. ''The elaborate setup of studios, space, equipment, press etc are assembled over years, are single handedly maintained by artists. The process is tedious and time consuming.

''Working on metal plates like zinc, iron, copper, or acrylic, and litho stones; intaglio techniques like etching aqua, mezzo, drypoint are exhaustive and meticulous. Many artists thus take up to other mediums like painting and occasionally take up print making for the love of this classic medium,'' Sharma says.

Her quest is to ''decode my wandering gaze, that records patterns, and the ever-mundane events, like invisible spaces, materials, and people most overlooked, who are always in the background, and an extension of the masses. But in my vision, they are larger than life, projecting as the showstoppers, divas, heroes, taking the centerstage, performing''.

The art works on display include 'Her', a work inspired by Sharma's shared journeys on Mumbai local in the ladies compartment.

''A simple train journey, or a zebra crossing on a traffic light, has the potential to ignite our philosophical minds and open up to several identities and events around us. Often, we are oblivious to the people sitting next to us on a public transport, ignorant to what they have to offer,'' she says.

The exhibition which began on November 22 is on till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)