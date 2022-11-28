GlobalLogic Is Among India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 - Top 25, as Recognized by Great Place to Work India

<p>New Delhi, India – Business Wire India GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and leader in Digital Engineering, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022 - Top 25 by Great Place To Work® India the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, and high-performance culture at workplaces. GlobalLogic has earned this prestigious honour for excelling both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.</p><p>As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades, and has observed that the Best Workplaces have gone above and beyond to create and sustain aspirational organizations. Based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized.</p><p>“We are proud to be Great Place To Work Certified™ for the 3rd time in a row! This recognition is a testimony of our exceptional culture, deep rooted values and the impact we create everyday. We are one GlobalLogic family united by passion, trust and empathy for each other. This is cumulative success for all of us. I am happy we have been able to build an organization full of pride and camaraderie. Continuous learning, inclusivity, flexibility and an agile workplace helps us stay ahead in our game. When work is what drives you everyday, it is meant to be a healthy, happy and a great workplace.”- Sumit Sood, Group Vice President and APAC Head, GlobalLogic.</p><p>GlobalLogic is a people-first organization with over 14,000+ employees in India and 28,000+ employees globally. Leader in digital product engineering, GlobalLogic helps brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. The organization and teams working at GlobalLogic are committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions to their customers and deliver exceptional human outcomes.</p><p>Great Place to Work’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ for defining great workplaces across businesses, academia, and government organizations. The organization has been studying employee experience and people practices for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.</p><p>About GlobalLogic GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.</p><p>About Great Place to Work In India, Great Place To Work partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work for all.</p><p></p>
