Yes!poho onboards 1700 Artists Under the Collaboration with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The brand is known for working closely with Indian artist communities and providing them with means to upskill their art and empower their lives. The brand is set to expand its reach to the remotest parts of India by collaborating with artists from across the sub-continent. With the mission of aiding businesses of small village artists who are still stuck at the conventional ways of operating their businesses. With the collaboration, the brand shall feature new products and collections from the partnering artists in order to showcase their workmanship to the world. “We always wanted to work with artists from across the country to create a versatile platform that is accessible to all where people can find artworks from the remotest of the parts of the country. With this collaboration, we look forward to exploring north eastern handicrafts and textile artworks and help improve the livelihoods of the artists from those regions,” claimed Raghuram Kuchibhatla, founder of Yes!poho. Yes!poho works on improving the socio-economic conditions of the partnering artists by reviving the dying handloom culture. The brand shall provide the weavers a platform for direct engagement with their patrons. “We believe that working at the grassroot level helps us understand the challenges faced by the artists, we also help the artists by educating them on online tactics of business management,” said Meenakshi Dubey, Co-founder, Yes!poho.'' The techno-experience platform provides analytics on customer taste and preferences along with marketing strategies and price management for the artists. The users can explore a variety of handicrafts with this collaboration like sitalpith, brass and bell metal works, ivory art, woodwork, jewellery, toys, mats and more. With the mission of aiding art and talent across the world, the brand shall look forward to expanding to Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.

