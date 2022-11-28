Goalkeeper attacked, fireworks hurled at Turkish derby game

A second-tier derby match in the western Turkish city of Izmir was abandoned after fireworks were thrown at the stands of the home team and the visiting team's goalkeeper was assaulted with a corner flag, requiring hospital treatment.

The Izmir governor's office said 21 people were detained following Sunday's game between rivals Goztepe and Altay, including two ambulance drivers who are suspected of smuggling fireworks into Goztepe's Gursel Aksel stadium and leaving them in the bathroom for Altay fans to pick up.

The fireworks were hurled some 20 minutes into the game, injuring one Goztepe fan. While medical teams were assisting him, a Goztepe fan grabbed the corner flag and assaulted goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc, media reports said.

The game was abandoned in the 25th minute.

Both Ozenc and the Goztepe fan were hospitalized but were not in serious condition.

