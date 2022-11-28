Left Menu

Goalkeeper attacked, fireworks hurled at Turkish derby game

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:35 IST
Goalkeeper attacked, fireworks hurled at Turkish derby game
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A second-tier derby match in the western Turkish city of Izmir was abandoned after fireworks were thrown at the stands of the home team and the visiting team's goalkeeper was assaulted with a corner flag, requiring hospital treatment.

The Izmir governor's office said 21 people were detained following Sunday's game between rivals Goztepe and Altay, including two ambulance drivers who are suspected of smuggling fireworks into Goztepe's Gursel Aksel stadium and leaving them in the bathroom for Altay fans to pick up.

The fireworks were hurled some 20 minutes into the game, injuring one Goztepe fan. While medical teams were assisting him, a Goztepe fan grabbed the corner flag and assaulted goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc, media reports said.

The game was abandoned in the 25th minute.

Both Ozenc and the Goztepe fan were hospitalized but were not in serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022