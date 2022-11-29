Left Menu

AIIMS server down for 7th straight day; two system analysts suspended

Official sources said Internet services in the hospital are blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies.According to the official sources, the NIC e-Hospital at AIIMS is using 24 servers for various hospital modules and four of these servers were infected with ransomware --primary and secondary database servers of e-Hospital, and primary application and primary database servers of Laboratory Information System LIS.Later, ransomware was also found in the elastic search virtual server.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:30 IST
AIIMS server down for 7th straight day; two system analysts suspended
  • Country:
  • India

The server of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here remained out of service for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday even as official sources said e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitised before the services can be restored as all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, continue to run on manual mode. ''The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,'' a statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

Meanwhile, two system analysts were suspended by AIIMS on Monday after being served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty. Official sources said Internet services in the hospital are blocked as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

According to the official sources, the NIC e-Hospital at AIIMS is using 24 servers for various hospital modules and four of these servers were infected with ransomware --primary and secondary database servers of e-Hospital, and primary application and primary database servers of Laboratory Information System (LIS).

Later, ransomware was also found in the elastic search virtual server. 1.4. All infected servers were isolated, they said. Four new physical servers were arranged, including two from external agencies, for restoring e-Hospital applications. The databases were restored on these four servers which have been scanned and the data is accessible. Another four servers of NIC applications were scanned. Of these, viruses were found in two servers, they said. ''AIIMS has around 40 physical and 100 virtual servers. Five have shown signs of virus. These servers are also being set up for scanning and new servers with updated configurations are being purchased as most servers at AIIMS were end of life/end of support,'' the source said.

The antivirus has been manually installed on nearly 2,400 computers, the source said.

The CERT-In, Delhi cybercrime special cell, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, among others, are investigating the ransomware incident.

''Declaring AIIMS as a critical IT infrastructure for cyber security monitoring was discussed with the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in a meeting held on Tuesday as AIIMS has very sensitive data. This will allow regular monitoring of cyber threats by various agencies,'' the official source added. PTI PLB SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing so...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022