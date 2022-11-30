Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide
Low-cost fashion brand HM said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency.The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor 76 million will be booked in the last three months of the year.
Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency.
The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked in the last three months of the year. The staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor ($190 million).
CEO Helena Helmersson said H&M was “very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this. We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.” H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947. Besides the clothing retailer, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound. It counts about 4,664 stores in 77 markets and has 57 online markets.
