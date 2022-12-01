REUTERS NEXT-U.N. aid chief to ask for 25% more aid money globally in 2023
The United Nations will ask for 25% more money to fund humanitarian aid operations globally in 2023, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told a Reuters NEXT event on Wednesday.
He also said that he understands that a famine will not yet be declared in Somalia, but he warned: "We can assume that in Somalia and soon in Ethiopia, where the numbers will be much worse ... people are dying already of hunger and starvation."
