PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:56 IST
Competitive Exam Preparation Portal - Civil Service Aspirants Launched in India
  • Country:
  • India

A Chennai-based Digital Agency, 'Designing With Me', launched 'Civil Service Aspirants', an exam preparation portal for Competitive Exams with previous years' question papers that runs with a timer to evaluate the skill. Currently, this portal is launched with previous years' question papers of TNPSC - Tamil Nadu's State Government exam.

Day by day competitive exams are becoming more challenging to compete in, this portal will be helpful for the aspirants to evaluate their skills by practicing with the previous years' question papers with a timer, after which they can determine precisely where they make errors with the detailed report the application gives.

The Company plans to add UPSC, SSC, RRB and TNTET exams papers before mid 2023. To add on, the company's Director, Ms.Preethi Iswariya states that this portal will be a game changer for all aspirants, by next year's end this portal will help aspirants with GATE, TOEFL and all other exams in India.

This website also has hand-picked test series for the aspirants, Civil Service Aspirants have signed an agreement with SSK Law Firm, a Chennai-based Legal Firm to prevent the duplication of this content on the web.

About Designing With Me Designing With me is a Chennai-based Digital Agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO). Good SEO is essential for any website, small or large, and we will do everything in our power to ensure your site ranks high on the search engines. We have a separate division to work on some software products which solve some issues of specific audiences. One such initiative is Civil Service Aspirants.

