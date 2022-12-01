Left Menu

Wipro to acquire Pune-based industrial IoT product startup Linecraft.ai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:34 IST
Wipro to acquire Pune-based industrial IoT product startup Linecraft.ai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering announced on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Linecraft.ai, a Pune based industrial Internet of Things (IoT) product startup in the manufacturing sector.

Linecraft.ai harnesses the power of both automation domain expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) to empower manufacturers to get more productivity and quality improving operational efficiency on a real time basis, according to a Wipro statement.

The software is built by a team of AI & ML experts and engineers with a patented algorithm and has been proven with successful implementation on complex automated manufacturing assembly lines in the industry globally, it said.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

''This acquisition will further help us expand our digital capabilities and offer turnkey automation solutions with a bolt-on digital layer which provides deep insights and analytics to customers'', said CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Pratik Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022