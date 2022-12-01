Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:11 IST
J-K: Shankaracharya temple illuminated with G20 logo
The famous Shankaracharya temple here was illuminated with the G20 logo on Thursday as India took over the presidency of the international group, officials said.

The Shankaracharya or the Jyeshteshwara Temple, situated atop the Shankaracharya hill on the Zabarwan Range here, was illuminated with the G20 logo as part of the nation-wide programme to illuminate important buildings to celebrate India’s presidency.

They said the temple will be lit with the logo and its colours for a week.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and ''unity'' in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

