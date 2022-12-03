'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai

“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,'' Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai has said, as he was presented with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Indian envoy to the US.

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. Pichai, 50, was presented with India’s third-highest civilian award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honor. India is a part of me, and I look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai said while accepting the award from India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go. I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge,'' he said.

India’s Consul General in San Francisco, T V Nagendra Prasad, was also present during the ceremony. Sandhu said that Pichai represented the limitless possibilities of technology for transformation. ''He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe,'' he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words on technology that combines 3Ss - speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu hoped that Google would make full use of the digital revolution happening in India.

Pichai said that it had been amazing to return to India many times over the years to see the rapid pace of technological change.

The innovations created in India are benefitting people around the world — from digital payments to voice technology, he said.

Businesses are seizing the opportunities for digital transformation, and more people have access to the internet than ever before, including in rural villages, Pichai said.

“Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for that progress, and I’m proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses, and communities over two transformative decades,” Pichai said.

''Every new technology that arrived at our doorstep made our lives better. And that experience put me on a path to Google, and the chance to help build technology that improves the lives of people all over the world,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Pichai said he sees so much opportunity ahead. On India taking over the G20 presidency, Pichai said: ''It’s an amazing opportunity to build consensus on strengthening the global economy by advancing an internet that is open, connected, secure, and works for everyone. That’s a goal we share, and are committed to advancing with you.'' India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to do this work together and bring the benefits of technology to more people. I look forward to continuing our great partnership,” Pichai said.

