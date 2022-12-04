Boxing-Fury beats Chisora for third time to retain WBC heavyweight title
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 03:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stopped compatriot Derek Chisora in 10 rounds to retain his WBC title and complete a trilogy of wins over his old rival on a cold Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In front of a 60,000 crowd, Fury dominated from the opening bell but Chisora battled on until referee Victor Loughlin called a halt with seconds remaining in the 10th of 12 rounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Fury
- Tyson Fury
- Derek
- Chisora
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra governor calls Shivaji 'Old Idol', draws Uddhav Sena fury
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine
Exxon says Britain's Fawley oil refinery unaffected by strike