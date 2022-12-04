Left Menu

Boxing-Fury beats Chisora for third time to retain WBC heavyweight title

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 03:52 IST
Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stopped compatriot Derek Chisora in 10 rounds to retain his WBC title and complete a trilogy of wins over his old rival on a cold Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In front of a 60,000 crowd, Fury dominated from the opening bell but Chisora battled on until referee Victor Loughlin called a halt with seconds remaining in the 10th of 12 rounds.

