J&J unit says does not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services said on Saturday that it does not intend to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc.

Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $18 billion - said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Janssen Global Services.

