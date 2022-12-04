J&J unit says does not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics
Updated: 04-12-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 04:01 IST
Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services said on Saturday that it does not intend to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc.
Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $18 billion - said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Janssen Global Services.
