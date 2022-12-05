Left Menu

Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:03 IST
Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his tweeter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan.

Maezawa, a founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, returned to Earth on Dec. 20, 2021 after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

