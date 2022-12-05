Left Menu

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:39 IST
Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down
Nick Read Image Credit: Wikipedia

The chief executive of Vodafone Nick Read said on Monday he would step down at the end of the month. The mobile group's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take over as interim group chief executive, the company said.

"I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," Read said.

