Ananta Hotels & Resorts in Collaboration with BurdaLuxury Announce First Edition of the Soul Festival

The first-of-its kind, three-day, by invite only event will be curated by BurdaLuxury brands Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture + Design at The Ananta, Udaipur in March 2023. Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Ananta Hotels & Resorts, India’s luxury hospitality brand, today announced a new collaboration with BurdaLuxury, Asia’s leading media company, and experiential marketing firm, The Envelop, to create the first-ever edition of the ‘Soul Festival’, an exclusive, by invite only event to be held at The Ananta, Udaipur from 3rd-5th March 2023.

With the goal of bringing like-minded people together for a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience that showcases the best of music, art, food, and wellness, ‘Soul Festival’ will be held at The Ananta, Udaipur, a haven of calm and serenity. The entire experience will be created with the brand’s ethos in mind; since Ananta’s inception, the brand has been known for wellness, tranquil settings, rejuvenating spas, world class cuisines, and ultra-luxury stays.

‘Soul Festival’ will be curated by BurdaLuxury’s three brands: Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture + Design. Drawing from the brand’s extensive experience in luxury events and experiences, ‘Soul Festival’ is set to change the narrative and set a new benchmark for the hospitality industry in the country. Featuring curated culinary experiences, live performances, wellness programs and interactive brand engagement spaces, the exclusive guestlist will feature a diverse mix of designers, artists, influencers, and celebrities.

“Soul Festival is a snapshot of what Ananta has been doing since its inception. Through this festival we intend to reach out to a larger audience and showcase Ananta’s hospitality,” says Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director, Ananta Group of Hotels.

“Ananta means never ending! This is the vision that I had while establishing our first property. Soul Festival is a gateway to Ananta’s future,” says Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels. “The intent is to curate the most rejuvenating experiences for people, to become the leading hospitality chain of India,” conclude Ashutosh Goyal and Mohit Goyal, Directors, Ananta Group of Hotels.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Ananta Group of Hotels. With our brands specialising in luxury and travel, I am confident that our first-ever Soul Festival will bring a new perspective to unique experiences within the luxury industry. With our flagship brands, Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture + Design partnering to bring this event to life, I look forward to seeing how this event will bring people together for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury.

About BurdaLuxury BurdaLuxury is one of Asia’s most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in lifestyle and luxury markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com and Travelandleisureindia.in. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands. About Travel + Leisure India & South Asia Travel+Leisure India & South Asia is the Indian edition of the American luxury travel and lifestyle magazine and your go-to source of travel inspiration. Published by Burda Media India, the platform comprises an audience of HNWIs, corporate, CEOs, entrepreneurs, frequent travellers across print and digital, along with a strong following on our social media platforms. Travel+Leisure India & South Asia explores destinations, ideas, and trends and celebrates people who create authentic luxury experiences. Travel + Leisure globally and in India enjoys a remarkable history of credibility and is the bible of luxury travel in India and abroad.

About Architecture + Design Architecture+Design comes with an unparalleled legacy of over three decades. Published by BurdaLuxury, A+D is perceived as a design bible by its patrons and as India’s most credible and definitive voice in the fields of architecture, design and contemporary art. A premier platform for architects and designers that offers access, knowledge, experience and recognition, A+D is the only medium that has stayed attuned to the realities and evolution of the field of architecture while consistently maintaining high international standards in portraying contemporary trends in architectural practice and academics.

About Lifestyle Asia India Lifestyle Asia is a digital pioneer established in 2006, elevating the lives of readers through access. With compelling stories, in-depth interviews, up to the minute listings and engaging social media content, Lifestyle Asia offers a front row seat to the best of dining, style, culture and more. From new openings and launches to the biggest happenings around town, our readers are the first to know what’s happening across India. First launched in Hong Kong, the brand went on to anchor its brand in Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, and India. Lifestyle Asia India is the most recent country for brand, launching in 2018.

About Ananta With properties in India, Ananta Hotels and Resorts epitomises luxury in blissful settings. With the promise of making your stay a memorable one, the brand is an unequivocal voice in bespoke luxury experiences flavoured with world-cuisine speciality restaurants, complimented with exquisite services, rejuvenating spas, recreational facilities & tranquil settings. Set in the Venice of the east, with a picturesque backdrop of the Aravalis, The Ananta Udaipur is the perfect escape to refuel your soul and pamper your senses with luxuries in the lap of nature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)