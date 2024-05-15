BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls Centre issuing first set of citizenship certificates under CAA 'historic'

After the central government issued the first set of certificates to 14 applicants under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called it historic. The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly also invoked "Modi's Guarantee" asserting it to be fulfilment of guarantees.

"Great News !!! Historic. The first set of Citizenship Certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have been issued to the applicants today. The notification of rules by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was issued on March 11. The minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are now acquiring Citizenship in India. Modi's Guarantee means fulfilment of Guarantees," Adhikari said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, the central government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship and digitally signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

The rules envisage the manner of application forms, procedures for processing applications by District Level Committee (DLC) and scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (EC), stated an official release. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to December 31, 2014, on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution. The District Level Committees (DLCs) chaired by Senior Superintendents of Post, on successful verification of documents, administered oath of allegiance to the applicants.

After processing as per rules, DLCs have forwarded the applications to State Level Empowered Committee headed by Director (Census operation). Processing of application is completely done through the online portal. The Empowered Committee, headed by Director (Census Operation), Delhi, after due scrutiny, decided to grant citizenship to 14 applicants. (ANI)

