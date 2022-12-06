Left Menu

Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:07 IST
Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

''It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,'' it said.

The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

''Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorised workshops for immediate attention,'' it said.

