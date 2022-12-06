AppViewX continues to strengthen its presence in India; announces Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking for 2022

AppViewX, the leader in Machine Identity Management (MIM) and Application Infrastructure Security, today announced its ranking amongst fastest growing enterprise security companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. AppViewX, a New York-headquartered global company with operations in multiple cities in India, has been successfully leveraging the growing market for its solution suite globally. The company has been significantly growing its India operations across go-to-market, engineering and research and development (R&D). This growth will support the company's innovative IT automation and orchestration platform and its commitment to future growth.

AppViewX launched and has been growing its India operations out of Coimbatore since 2017, helping establish Coimbatore as one of India's leading technology hubs. Since then, the company has become one of the leading tech companies in the region, and has expanded to Bangalore, India's technology capital, and Chennai. The company continues to add to its capabilities across all of its offices in India as well as other parts of the world. The company always believed in the strong technology talent pool in the country and increased its headcount by 82% in India in the last 2 years.

AppViewX also announced its listing as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The award is yet another great accolade for AppViewX, as it was recently recognized with 'Great Place to Work' ranking in India.

AppViewX, founded in 2016, received Series A funding of US $30 million in the year 2019 to develop, market, and support its revolutionary technology to leading Fortune 500 companies Additionally, it raised a US $20 million Series B funding round in 2022 led again by Brighton Capital to help organizations reduce security and compliance risk by managing identities at scale and ensuring access to highly-available applications.

Anand Purusothaman, Co-founder, AppViewX, said, ''Delivering products that solve critical technology and business challenges with a relentless focus on customer value has been the key to our growth. Organizations need to have a dedicated focus on governing and orchestrating these digital identities like digital certificates and keys, which form the building blocks of a true zero-trust framework.'' ''Looking to the future, organizations are taking steps to upgrade to the next generation of Machine Identity Management and Application Infrastructure Security solutions,'' added Purusothaman. ''The vast majority are planning to or currently implementing automated processes and workflow orchestration, to reduce the burden of certificate lifecycle management, providing access to applications and services and improving security and compliance postures.'' ''We are honored that AppViewX is now Great Place to Work® Institute (India)-Certified, as we remain committed towards providing a unique and rewarding experience for our employees, enabling them to thrive professionally and personally,'' said Anjali Jamdar, Chief People Officer, AppViewX. ''Our people-first approach has been instrumental in creating the best possible experience for every team member as we work in a hybrid environment across global teams and cultures. As the world continues to rapidly evolve, this recognition instills a sense of responsibility to push ourselves to do and be more with a shared goal of facilitating successful careers and lives in an equal and inclusive environment.'' About AppViewX: AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading global organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. With speed and agility, our Automation Platform facilitates digital transformation through streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and protect both an organization's reputation and bottom line. The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for Fortune 1000 companies, including 6 of the top 10 global commercial banks, 5 of the top 10 global media companies and 5 of the top 10 managed healthcare providers. The company is headquartered in New York with additional offices in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.AppViewX.com

