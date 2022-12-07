Left Menu

Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims

In a proposed class action filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the "stalker proof" device in April 2021. Starting at $29, AirTags are 1-1/4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter, and intended to be slipped into or attached to keys, wallets, backpacks and other items so people can find them when they are lost.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 02:19 IST
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims. In a proposed class action filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the "stalker proof" device in April 2021.

Starting at $29, AirTags are 1-1/4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter, and intended to be slipped into or attached to keys, wallets, backpacks and other items so people can find them when they are lost. But privacy experts and law enforcement have said some people use Airtags for criminal or malicious purposes.

The plaintiffs called AirTag "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers," and said it has been linked to murders this year of women from Akron, Ohio and Indianapolis. Monday's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for U.S. owners of iOS or Android-based devices who were tracked by AirTag or are "at risk" of being stalked because of Apple's alleged negligence.

Apple did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment. The Cupertino, California-based company has acknowledged that "bad actors" have tried misusing Airtags.

In February, Apple announced planned upgrades to make it easier to find the devices, and warn users faster that unknown AirTags might be "traveling with them." One plaintiff in Monday's lawsuit, Lauren Hughes, said her former boyfriend learned where she had moved to avoid him after placing an AirTag in her car's wheel well.

She said he later posted a photo online of a taco truck from her new neighborhood, and included a winking emoji with the hashtag "#airt2.0." The other plaintiff, Jane Doe, said her estranged husband tracked her after putting an AirTag in their child's backpack.

The case is Hughes et al v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-07668.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code; Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022