Om Birla calls upon elected representatives to celebrate India's G20 presidency
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called upon elected representatives to celebrate India's G20 presidency which will be used to display the country's diverse culture to the world.
He said there would also be a conference of P20, along with the G20, during which chairmen and speakers of Parliaments in the 20 countries will participate.
Birla said it is a matter of pride that India is holding the G20 conference and more than 200 events would be organised displaying the diverse culture before the visiting dignitaries.
India has assumed the presidency of G20, which is a grouping of developed and developing nations, from December 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- India
- Om Birla
- Parliaments
ALSO READ
Performance high on BJP's agenda in TN for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for upcoming Lok Sabha polls but for uniting people against divisive forces: Mallikarjun Kharge
Supriya Sule slams Karnataka CM in Lok Sabha over border issue with Maharashtra
These are "semi-finals" for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Gujarat Finance Minister
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, other departed leaders.