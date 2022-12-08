NPCIL has so far spent about Rs. 663 cr on CSR programmes: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, measures for safe storage and management of Spent Fuel and Nuclear & radioactive wastes are in place at all nuclear power plant sites including Kalpakkam and Kudankulam in Tamilnadu.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, after its use in reactor, spent fuel is kept in water-filled storage pools and is under continuous monitoring. In case of Kudankulam, as the fuel is under IAEA safeguards, security of stored spent fuel is also ensured by IAEA inspectors. Spent fuel storage pools are designed as per AERB guidelines, which is in line with international regulatory practices.

On the subject of development of infrastructure facilities around the local villages of Nuclear Power Plants as part of Corporate Social Responsibility and other obligations, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the implementation of CSR under the Companies Act 2013, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far spent about Rs. 663 crore on its CSR programmes, of which about 70% was incurred on development of infrastructure facilities in the villages around nuclear power plant sites.

In addition, a special Neighbourhood Development Programme (NDP) for areas in the vicinity of Kudankulam site was implemented at a cost of Rs. 500 crore for infrastructure development (Rs. 200 Crore) and housing (Rs. 300 Crore).

(With Inputs from PIB)