Left Menu

NPCIL has so far spent about Rs. 663 cr on CSR programmes: Dr Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, after its use in reactor, spent fuel is kept in water-filled storage pools and is under continuous monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:57 IST
NPCIL has so far spent about Rs. 663 cr on CSR programmes: Dr Jitendra Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, measures for safe storage and management of Spent Fuel and Nuclear & radioactive wastes are in place at all nuclear power plant sites including Kalpakkam and Kudankulam in Tamilnadu.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, after its use in reactor, spent fuel is kept in water-filled storage pools and is under continuous monitoring. In case of Kudankulam, as the fuel is under IAEA safeguards, security of stored spent fuel is also ensured by IAEA inspectors. Spent fuel storage pools are designed as per AERB guidelines, which is in line with international regulatory practices.

On the subject of development of infrastructure facilities around the local villages of Nuclear Power Plants as part of Corporate Social Responsibility and other obligations, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the implementation of CSR under the Companies Act 2013, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far spent about Rs. 663 crore on its CSR programmes, of which about 70% was incurred on development of infrastructure facilities in the villages around nuclear power plant sites.

In addition, a special Neighbourhood Development Programme (NDP) for areas in the vicinity of Kudankulam site was implemented at a cost of Rs. 500 crore for infrastructure development (Rs. 200 Crore) and housing (Rs. 300 Crore).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022