Left Menu

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google has updated the camera app on it Pixel 7 Pro which now allows users to have more control over its macro mode.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:12 IST
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Google has updated the camera app on it Pixel 7 Pro which now allows users to have more control over its macro mode. According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the new update adds a toggle that lets users manually turn the macro mode off or on instead of having to rely on the auto mode.

While the phone can still try to detect if you're close enough to a subject like it has since launch, it's nice for there to be an actual menu for those who want finer-grain control. The Verge has reported that these new options live in the settings cog accessible in the top-left corner of the camera's viewfinder. Google's added a "macro focus" option that lets users choose between off, auto mode, and on.

According to 9to5Google, you were previously only able to temporarily turn it off after it had activated. The change absolutely makes sense; if Google's branding the Pixel 7 Pro as a phone for photo-obsessed power users, it should give those users as much control as possible if they want it, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022