Mysore Fashion Week 2022 with monstrous glitz & glam in its 6th year

Mysore Fashion Week was a royal treat for the sore eyes with eminent fashion designers, top models and renowned celebrities in its 6th season glamming Mysore with a beautifully tailored & magnificent range of intricately designed designs. The three-day mega event exclusively comprised top fashion designers, models, editors, fashion bloggers, media and press, buyers, stylists and key fashion influencers, ensuring every fashion enthusiast gains exposure to a unique audience.

To salivate the craving for everything precious & luxurious, top designers - Shravan Kummar, Kommal Sood, Padmasitaa, Charu Parashar, Dreamzone College, Nazim Ali Khan, Narayani Weaves By Ramya, Felix Bandish, Mukesh, Asif Merchant, Anjalee & Arjun Kapoor, Pankaj Soni, Kingshuk, Prashant, Jayanthi Ballal, Rina Dhaka, Vipin Aggarwal, Chaitanya Rao spinned their magic, setting the color wheels in motion in royal shades. Glorifying the Indian heritage in their designs and being true Indians at heart, all the designers drew inspiration from luxurious Indian fabrics, color, texture and handicraft designs.

Supermodels like Sonalika Sahay, Kavita Kharayat (Kamble), Sweta Dolly, Karishma Modi, Iris Bhaskar Maity , Parul Bindal, Riya Subodh, Jaspal Kaur Chana, Jackie Besterwitch, Priyanka Diwan, Veena Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Sunny Kamble, Sujo Mathew, Gokul Ganesh ( Omg & Rubaru Mr India Winner), Ritesh Rawat, Rohit Maggu walked the ramp wearing the most stunning outfits. Every year the fashion week is orchestrated by ace designer Jayanthi Ballal who has garnered immense support over the years from the fashion industry and it has contributed massively in putting Mysore on the global fashion map. Over the years she has perfectly orchestrated this fashion week leading to its success. This three-day fashion event was all about stunning designs, glamour and a happening after party for everyone involved in making of this grand event to let their hair down and celebrate another successful event.

Jayanthi Ballal, Founder Mysore Fashion Week quotes saying ''There is so much talent in India but no platform to showcase, Mysore Fashion Week is on a quest to give new talent wings to fly & help them explore their credentials. Our vision is to mentor newcomers looking for that deserving break in the Indian Fashion Industry & give them a platform to show the world their knack for fashion''.

Event Managed and Marketed by Blanckanvas Media Pvt Ltd, Founder Mr Parimal Mehhta, Powered By - Blenders Pride Glassware, Co Powered By – Timex, Blanckanvas Media - Brand Association Partner, Shri Ganesh Diamonds & Jewellery - Dazzling Partner, Ather - Ride in Partner, RedFM - Radio partner, Advaith Hyundai - Drive in partner, Star of Mysore & Mysore Mitra - Media Partner, PayTM - Ticketing partner, Mera hoarding - Outdoor Partner, Media Partner – Picture N Kraft.

