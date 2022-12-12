Air India collaborates with Microsoft for improving productivity, cost savings

Private carrier Air India on Monday said it has collaborated with Microsoft for improving productivity and cost savings.

Adopting Microsoft 365 tools and its security solutions as part of the collaboration will enable productivity and security for Air India employees across the organisation, the airline said in a statement.

The rollout of Microsoft technologies enterprise-wide will enable every employee of the airline to connect, communicate, and collaborate with other staffers anywhere in the world instantaneously and in a secure manner, it said.

''As we set out on the journey of transforming Air India's technology landscape, at the top of our agenda was deploying a world-class productivity, collaboration, and security suite. The set of technologies that we have now deployed from Microsoft will help us reimagine our employee experience,'' Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy said. ''We plan to develop systems that implement unique airline use cases such as precision time schedule and aircraft turnaround management on top of the deployed Microsoft technologies,'' he added.

Attracting talent is a key transformation pillar of the Vihaan.AI initiative that Air India has embarked upon, the company said, adding that designing a strong employee proposition and providing an intuitive and easy to use digital productivity and collaboration suite for every staffer is a key part of this.

''Our collaboration with Air India is aimed at empowering every employee in the company to do more, with the right solutions from the Microsoft 365 family to enhance security and collaboration across the organisation,'' said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

