China's 111.inc app starts retail sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Chinese healthcare company 111.inc has started selling Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment in China for 2,980 yuan per box on its app, the sales page on the app showed.

People who test positive for COVID-19 can purchase the oral treatment medication Paxlovid on the app after submitting a positive test result.

