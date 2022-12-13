Left Menu

Solar lamps sent to 2 Assam hill districts

Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, Sarma wrote on Twitter.Speaking at the programme at the state secretariat, the chief minister said the spiritual leader had mentioned about the initiative when he had participated at a chintan shivir in Kaziranga in September.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:01 IST
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two thousand solar lamps were on Tuesday sent to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam. The lamps were donated by Art of Living Foundation under its 'Light A Home' initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The consignment was flagged off by the chief minister. "Grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji for helping spread light across remote corners of our State through Art of Living's 'Light A Home' initiative. Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at the programme at the state secretariat, the chief minister said the spiritual leader had mentioned about the initiative when he had participated at a 'chintan shivir' in Kaziranga in September. "We want to create awareness among the people that in places where grid connection may not be possible, solar lights are the alternative," Sarma added.

