Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday on hopes that inflation data due later in the day could influence the Federal Reserve to soften its rate hike stance. The U.S. Labor Department's CPI data, due at 8:30 am ET, is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% year-on-year last month, moderating from a 7.7% rise in October.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:37 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday on hopes that inflation data due later in the day could influence the Federal Reserve to soften its rate hike stance.

The U.S. Labor Department's CPI data, due at 8:30 am ET, is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% year-on-year last month, moderating from a 7.7% rise in October. The core rate which excludes volatile food and energy prices is expected to have increased 6.1%, after a 6.3% rise in October.

Money market participants now see an 89% chance that the Fed will increase the benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, with the rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.98%. Fears that the Fed's aggressive policy tightening will tip the economy into a recession have pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 16.3% this year.

Still, the index has rallied off its October lows on hopes that the Fed would slow the pace of its rate hikes. "Needless to say, a lower or an in-line (CPI) reading could keep the market rebound we have seen since end of September alive," analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

"The downside on a higher than expected print however could be significant as it could reignite concerns over further Fed hawkishness, especially as it would come on the heels of recent stronger than expected macro data releases." The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, touched a near one-month high of 25.73 points.

At 6:16 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 145 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.47%. Most rate-sensitive stocks including Meta Platforms Inc , Alphabet Inc, Nvidia Corp and Tesla Inc gained between 0.7% and 1.7% in premarket trading.

Oracle Corp jumped 2.7% on better-than-expected quarterly revenue while Pinterest Inc gained 3.7% after Piper Sandler upgraded the social media platform's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022