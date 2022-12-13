Left Menu

U.S. finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine- officials

Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles. Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:27 IST
The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defenses, including U.S.-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment -- including against its energy infrastructure. Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defenses, and it is likely Moscow will view the defensive support as an escalation.

