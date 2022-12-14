Left Menu

U.S. agency warns that hackers are going after Citrix networking gear

A U.S. National Security Agency advisory on Tuesday reported the activity and requested that victims who discover additional evidence of an attack reach out to the NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a unique division of the spy agency opened in 2021 with the mission of public-private sector collaboration. Citrix in a blog post said it was "aware of a small number of targeted attacks in the wild using this vulnerability." The company has already released a fix for the vulnerability that customers can download.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 01:10 IST
U.S. agency warns that hackers are going after Citrix networking gear

A hacking group named APT5, which is suspected to be Chinese, has exploited a vulnerability in networking gear from U.S. technology company Citrix Systems Inc to spy on targets. A U.S. National Security Agency advisory on Tuesday reported the activity and requested that victims who discover additional evidence of an attack reach out to the NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a unique division of the spy agency opened in 2021 with the mission of public-private sector collaboration.

Citrix in a blog post said it was "aware of a small number of targeted attacks in the wild using this vulnerability." The company has already released a fix for the vulnerability that customers can download. The NSA alert did not say that APT5 is Chinese, but private sector security researchers have reported this suspected link previously.

APT5 is known for breaking into telecommunications providers as well as government organizations, satellite and other technology companies. Historically, the hackers have conducted operations across Southeast Asia and Europe in addition to the United States. China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022