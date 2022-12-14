Left Menu

U.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 04:30 IST
The U.S. government agreed to pay drugmaker Pfizer Inc nearly $2 billion for an additional 3.7 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid, the company said on Tuesday.

The new courses of the drug supplement the 20 million courses previously contracted by Pfizer and are planned for delivery by early 2023, Pfizer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

