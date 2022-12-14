Left Menu

Apple releases second major update to iOS 16: Here's what's new in iOS 16.2

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 09:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Apple has released the iOS/iPadOS 16.2 update for all eligible iPhone and iPad users. The latest update adds a new app called Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Lock Screen improvements and bug fixes for iPhone users.

The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 update is rolling out to iPhone 8 and later models, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Freeform

  • Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone
  • A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more
  • Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

  • A new way to sing along with millions of your favourite songs in Apple Music
  • Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up
  • Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

  • New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen

  • New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data
  • Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center

  • SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with
  • Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV

  • Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favourite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home

  • Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
  • Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari
  • News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location
  • Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note
  • AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
  • Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Meanwhile, Apple is also rolling out iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 to older devices -iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

