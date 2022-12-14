Left Menu

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. trucks, SUVs over headlight issue

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:54 IST
General Motors said on Wednesday it is recalling 740,000 trucks and SUVs because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.

The recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles built between 2020 and 2023.

GM said the body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update to address the issue.

