Left Menu

India will chart its own course on the future of internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Differing from the view that Europes data protection rule is a gold standard, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India will chart its own course for the future of internet, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.The minister during a session with UAE minister Omar Sultan Al Olama at the India Global Forum in Dubai said with more than 820 million internet users, India has the largest presence on global internet and deserves an opportunity to shape its own destiny.European GDPR is considered a gold standard for privacy and data protection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:40 IST
India will chart its own course on the future of internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Differing from the view that Europe's data protection rule is a gold standard, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India will chart its own course for the future of internet, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The minister during a session with UAE minister Omar Sultan Al Olama at the India Global Forum in Dubai said with more than 820 million internet users, India has the largest presence on global internet and deserves an opportunity to shape its own destiny.

''European GDPR is considered a gold standard for privacy and data protection. But we would like to disagree. With more than 820 million internet users, we have the largest presence on global internet and deserve an opportunity to shape our own destiny. We will chart our own course and build a framework suitable for us,'' Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is now open for consultations.

''Protecting the digital rights of our citizens is an obligation of the government. But we do not see this as a binary at the expense of slowing down the ecosystem for innovation that exists in India and in partnerships with other countries,'' he said The minister said that the government would not strongly regulate the internet but is committed to the principles of open, safe and trusted and accountable internet.

Chandrasekhar said that India stack has helped build trust between the government and its citizens.

''It has removed bottlenecks and ensured transfer of governments funds to beneficiaries easy. The India stack is open for other countries to adopt too. It represents an opportunity for global south or countries that have not been able to afford the digitalisation to rapidly climb up the ladder of digitalisation,'' he said.

Commending India for India stack, Olama said that India did not emulate anyone and created its own path that many others are emulating.

''A country (of) the size of India was able to implement something that (is) cutting edge in less than a decade, I cannot state how incredible that is,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022