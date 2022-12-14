Left Menu

India beat South Africa 2-0 in FIH Hockey Women's National Cup

PTI | Valencia | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:28 IST
Already through to the semifinals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up their third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Wednesday.

Deep Ekka Grace (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India against the South Africans to end the pool B league engagement with an all-win record.

World number eight India topped the pool with nine points. They had beaten Chile (3-1) and Asian Games nemesis Japan (2-1) in their earlier matches.

The eight-team tournament is important for India as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a key event ahead of next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

