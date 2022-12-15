Molbio Diagnostics on Burgundy Private Huron India 500 list

Molbio Diagnostics, an in-vitro diagnostics firm and inventor of Truenat technology, has been awarded the certificate of recognition for finding a place on the list of 500 most valuable companies in the country.

Molbio Diagnostics, ranked 275th, is the only medical device company to make it to the list of Burgundy Private Huron India 2022.

This is the second edition of the prestigious list that ranks the country's 500 most valuable organisations based on their market valuations. The list is published by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business, and Hurun India.

Molbio Diagnostics recently became Goa's first and only unicorn after receiving an investment of USD 85 million from Singapore-based investment company Temasek. As part of its growth plans, the company is intending to rapidly expand into the US and European markets.

Sriram Natarajan, founder, director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Molbio Diagnostics, said: ''We are honoured to be recognised under the list of the 500 most valuable companies. We are continuously striving to fulfil Molbio's aim and goal of becoming the answer to innovation and introducing new technology for social advancement and transforming Indian healthcare practices by providing near-care diagnostic solutions.

Chandrasekhar Nair, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Molbio Diagnostics, said, ''Molbio's goal is to provide the world with affordable, portable, all-encompassing diagnostic tools and technologies that can be used at the point of care with minimal access.'' Molbio Diagnostics is known for its Truenat technology, a portable, IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled platform that doesn't require any physical infrastructure and can be easily used in resource-limited settings with a sample-to-result time of less than one hour. The platform can test over 40 diseases, including COVID-19, TB, Hepatitis, HIV, HPV, Dengue and Malaria, among others.

