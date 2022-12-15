Modicare Ltd. Honours Over 150 Top Performing Consultants at the Grand 'The Millionaire Club' Event in Kolkata

Witnesses’ exceptional sales growth of 45% in West Bengal Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies, honoured its top performing consultants at the marquee The Millionaire Club event held recently. Over 150 millionaires from across the country were celebrated for achieving this great milestone at the event hosted in Kolkata. The Millionaire Club event was a great success and was attended by more than 1200 Modicare consultants from different parts of the country. With a 26-year strong legacy, Modicare Limited is the pioneer of direct selling in India. Driven by company’s powerful vision of Azadi for all, Modicare has been empowering millions of individuals to realise their dreams and aspirations of their families. There are countless such Azadi stories, which are extraordinary tales of ordinary people who have achieved phenomenal success and completely transformed their lives. Furthermore, West Bengal has emerged as the top-performing state in the East region and number two in the country. The company reported growth of 45% in sales across West Bengal over the last year. The brand has exponentially stepped up its presence in the state by expanding to 1000+ distribution centres to continue its steadfast promise of Azadi for every household. Backed by a growing consultant base and a strong product portfolio, the brand has clocked rapid strides of growth in the state, with the total number of consultants having increased by 40% and 18000 consultants joining every month. With the highest count of cheque earners in the region, West Bengal continues to show a strong growth trajectory and remains a significant growth hub for the organisation in the years to come. Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited, said, “We started our journey 26 years ago with a vision to give Azadi to all Indians and empower them to achieve their dreams. We are the pioneers of direct selling industry in India and have established industry benchmarks by venturing beyond the obvious. Recently, we recognised over 150 of our top performing consultants from across the country, who have made a mark for themselves. Our focus continues to be the empowerment of people at all levels. It is my mission to ensure we have more and more consultants joining this Millionaire Club every year.” Mr. Modi further added, “We were faced with many unprecedented challenges with the onset of COVID, but we continued to grow. During these times, West Bengal proved monumental in helping us bolster our growth trajectory and registered an exceptional growth rate of 45%. All of this has been possible because of the commendable dedication of our consultant base of over 12 lakhs across the state.” Modicare has always been committed to providing world-class products to its consultants and making a difference in their lives. The company is driven by the philosophy of offering products from dawn to dusk with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The brand has a robust portfolio of products, with wellness, personal care and food & beverages as the top-performing categories. With a mission to provide optimal benefits to those who aim to become a fitter and better version of themselves, Modicare Limited has taken a step ahead in strengthening and expanding its presence in the wellness segment with Well Sports Range and Well Gummies. Prior to this launch, Modicare Limited had also launched a range of ‘Sci-Vedic’ products that are an amalgamation of the best of Ayurveda and Science. The brand is slated to maintain its robust commitment to offer cutting-edge products to its consultants with launches under the Wellness category, Well Lean range and its Color Cosmetics brands, Urban Color London, among others. About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare as one of the top companies among 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022 and among India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women for three consecutive years, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for the two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021. Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 365+ products, 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres. For more information, visit www.modicare.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india

