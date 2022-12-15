70 startups from across India display products at Huddle Global expo

An array of innovative startup products on display at the two-day expo being held as part of Huddle Global 2022 drew a steady stream of visitors as Asia's largest startup conclave opened here on Thursday.

Apart from startup promoters and tech buffs, mentors and fund providers also showed keen interest in the products on display, which showcased the prowess of the country's startup ecosystem, according to an official release.

As many as 70 startups are exhibiting their products at the expo.

Robotic manhole cleaner 'Bandicoot', which seeks to phase out manual scavengers, and the robot for heavy weight lifting, 'Genbot', both designed by Genrobotics Innovation Pvt Ltd are among the products on display.

'Bandicoot', has been deployed by municipal corporation of 17 states, besides the Kerala Water Authority.

The 2021 National Startup India Award-winning product, OralScan, an oral cancer screening device developed by Sascan Meditech in 2019, which makes possible the early and real-time detection of cancer cells, is another attention-grabbing device at the expo.

OralScan was incubated at TIMED, the Technology Business Incubator of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

A deaf women enterprise, which focuses on the education and upskilling needs of deaf children, Daad.io - Digital Arts Academy for the Deaf, founded in 2018, was another major attraction.

The Edutech startup by deaf entrepreneurs, Remya Raj and Anjana Lekshmi, intends to educate the deaf community with video-based classes. The video classes use sign language and normal language simultaneously so that they facilitate the learning of deaf in a normal classroom along with abled students.

Another highlight of the expo was a web application firewall developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2019. It ensures web security, at a time when millions of websites are getting hacked every single day.

There were a slew of health tech products like MedQ and HekaFlo. The MedQ app, developed by couple entrepreneurs Mr Adish Chakyery and Ms Shamna, brings together details related to the medical field including the list of doctors, hospitals, blood banks, pharmacies and palliative care units. HekaFlo, an app designed by Kochi-based Heka Medicals India, is used to monitor patients' oxygen level.

Also on display were many eco-friendly products from eco brands like Varsya. Aimed at reducing the usage of plastics, Varsya focuses on manufacturing products for everyday use from recycled waste paper and sugarcane waste, bagasse.

There were also products focusing on markets for value-added products made out of jack fruit, banana and ragi at the expo.

