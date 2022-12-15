Adani group inaugurates new warehouse in Andhra Pradesh

Adani group on Thursday inaugurated a warehouse facility at its Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh.

Spread over 11,000 square metres, the new warehouse has a storage capacity of 50,000 MTs. The warehouse will help the agri sector by providing ease of access for sensitive cargo such as fertilizer and agri products, including rice, maize and sugar, the company said in a release.

This newest addition brings the total covered storage space at the port to over 1.3 lakh sq mts, it added.

The warehousing space at the port is connected directly to railway lines and roads that enable direct loading and unloading, which minimises cargo loss and costs to the customers, among others, the port operator said.

''With the expansion of new warehouse facilities, we are strengthening our position by providing a larger array of services and storage at the port premises. We will further augment our offerings by adding another 7,000 sq metres new warehouse in the next 60 days,'' BG Gandhi, CEO of Adani Gangavaram Port Limited, said.

