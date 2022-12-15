India to launch 'future labs' to channel R&D capital for semiconductors, deep-tech development: MoS IT

India will soon launch 'future labs' at C-DAC that will provide research and development capital for the development of semiconductors and deep-technology, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

During his virtual address at IEEE MAPCON (Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference) 2022 being held in Bengaluru, the minister said the government has been giving capital support for research and development efforts for India to take the leap from being a tech consumer and back-office support to becoming a leading tech producer of the world.

According to an official statement, the minister said India will soon launch future labs to channel research and development (R&D) capital for semiconductor and deep tech development.

''These labs will embed with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) and will encourage industry and academia collaborations,'' the minister said, while emphasising that technology companies, startups and government will be partners to catalyse India as a semiconductor nation and major player in the global electronics value chains.

The minister also inaugurated the IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave and Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal at Reva University in Bengaluru.

Through this centre and AIS portal, Ansys aims to help in skilling and expertise building of the workforce in electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace and defence space, the statement said.

''The Centre for Skill Development demonstrates how industry and academia can come together and focus on creating state-of-the-art skills and the Skill India Mission. I offer my support and help scale this up across India.

''The Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) portal is a good initiative that could very well complement the government's effort in providing digital based skill development programs,'' Chandrasekhar said.

