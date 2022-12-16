Left Menu

Jamia Masjid Srinagar prohibits photography inside mosque, men and women from sitting together in its lawns

Even equipments used to click any kind of photos are totally disallowed and need to be stopped at the gate forthwith, it read.It also prohibited carrying of eatables into the mosque premises.Nobody is allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque.

Updated: 16-12-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:40 IST
Jamia Masjid Srinagar prohibits photography inside mosque, men and women from sitting together in its lawns
The management of the historic Jamia Masjid here has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and asking men and women to not sit together in its lawns.

Entry of photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid said in the notification put up all around the mosque complex.

''Photographers or camera persons are prohibited to take any kind of photos or clicks inside the mosque. Even equipments used to click any kind of photos are totally disallowed and need to be stopped at the gate forthwith,'' it read.

It also prohibited carrying of eatables into the mosque premises.

''Nobody is allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque. As such, visitors need to be stopped at the gate itself,'' the notification read.

The management of the 14th century mosque directed its security guards to implement the instructions immediately.

Women can enter a mosque if there is a designated place for them, separate from men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

