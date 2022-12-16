Google improves Find My Device support for Android devices; enables Digital Car Key on Xiaomi

Google has revised the changelog for December 2022 Play system update to include new security features, critical bug fixes and more. As per the updated changelog, Find My Device now supports encrypted last-known-location reports for Android devices - a feature similar to Apple's Find My that makes it easy to keep track of Apple devices - even if they're offline.

Also rolling out with this latest update are two new Wallet features - one that allows checking the quality of ID images during customer identity verification for Google products and the other enables Digital Car Key (DCK) on Xiaomi devices.

Below is the complete changelog for the December Play System update (via):

December 2022

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, Stability and Updatability-related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Update Cast related settings.

[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby share.

[Phone] Inform the user when casting to a Tablet device needing user interaction.

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

[Phone] You can now view the installation progress of multiple apps and games as you navigate through Google Play.

[Phone] Automatically archive apps when you need more storage space while preserving your data.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Find My Device now supports encrypted last-known-location reports for Android devices, using a new privacy-centric framework.

Support

[Phone] New feature enabling users to enter feedback description using voice input. Voice input will be enabled and transcribed only when users shows explicit intent to enter voice by clicking on the input button.

Wallet

[Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US state(s) to digitize their state ID/driver's license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private and secure presentation.

[Phone] With Wallet, you can now manage payment cards on your Fitbit device.

[Phone] An internal feature that allows checking the quality of ID images during customer identity verification for Google products.

[Phone] Enable Digital Car Key (DCK) feature on Xiaomi.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support Device Connectivity, Location & Context, Maps, and Utilities-related developer services in their apps.

System Management