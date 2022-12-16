WNS acquires two European cos for USD 156 mn
- Country:
- India
Business process management company WNS on Friday announced two acquisitions on which it will be cumulatively spending over USD 156 million (about Rs 1,290 crore).
Both the companies -- The Smart Cube (TSC), which is into platform-driven research and analytics, and Optibuy, which provides procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions -- are complementary to WNS' existing offerings, as per a statement.
TSC, a British company, has been acquired for USD 125 million, while the overall consideration for Optibuy is Euro 30 million (over USD 31 million), it added.
The NYSE-listed WNS, which employs a bulk of its workforce in India, said it has funded the up-front payments for these acquisitions with a combination of cash on hand and 83 million pounds of long-term debt. The TSC buy is expected to add approximately USD 9 million to WNS' net revenue in FY23, while Optibuy will give USD 2 million, the statement said. ''Both of these companies possess unique, digitally-led/human intelligence capabilities which are complementary to WNS' existing procurement and analytics offerings, and are also complementary with each other,'' WNS' chief executive Keshav Murugesh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keshav Murugesh
- British
- India
- Euro 30 million
- The Smart Cube
- NYSE
ALSO READ
"Mitchell did fantastic job bowling with the wind": NZ skipper after 3rd ODI against India
India to receive over record USD 100 billion in remittances in 2022: World Bank
Looking forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year on building resilient global economy: US
US business body welcomes extension of Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
India's G20 presidency set to start from today, 100 monuments to be illuminated