Left Menu

Crypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG

Bitvavo, a Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday it has 280 million euros ($296.30 million) locked at Digital Currency Group (DCG), a U.S.-based company. Bitvavo said it expects to be reimbursed over time and that it has enough funds to "prefund any locked assets at DCG".

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 04:09 IST
Crypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG

Bitvavo, a Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday it has 280 million euros ($296.30 million) locked at Digital Currency Group (DCG), a U.S.-based company. "DCG is currently experiencing liquidity problems ... As a result, DCG has suspended repayments until this liquidity issue has been resolved," the Dutch firm said on its blog.

DCG operates several subsidiaries, including major cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, which froze withdrawals in November following the collapse of FTX. Bitvavo said it expects to be reimbursed over time and that it has enough funds to "prefund any locked assets at DCG". It said its customers are not exposed and can withdraw all their funds at any time.

It said it had given the money to DCG to offer Bitvavo customers a product where they could earn interest on their cryptocurrency token deposits. Bitvavo is registered with the Dutch central bank (DNB) as a digital assets services provider to prevent money laundering on its platform, but it is not subject to prudential supervision by either the DNB or the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority (AFM). ($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022