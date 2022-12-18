Left Menu

Centre to introduce policy or new law on online gaming soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

We will be able to come up with a proper policy very soon which might even involve a new law or a regulation, he explained.He also said the Centre is coming up with Data Bill and Digital India Bill.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:54 IST
Centre to introduce policy or new law on online gaming soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on online gaming given the impact it has on society.

During an interaction with reporters here, Vaishnaw, who holds the Railways, Communication and Information Technology portfolio, recalled that recently he had a meeting with the Information Technology Ministers of all the States, who were concerned over the effect of online gaming.

“Every State has shown serious concern about the impact online gaming is having on society, particularly the addictive part of it -- people are getting addicted, people are weirdly exhibiting behaviour not within social norms, which is affecting harmony of society,” Vaishnav said.

“That's why we have taken up a very serious consultation process with all stakeholders. We will be able to come up with a proper policy very soon which might even involve a new law or a regulation,” he explained.

He also said the Centre is coming up with Data Bill and Digital India Bill. According to him, Data Bill has evoked good response and it will become a template for the world.

Regarding Digital India Bill, he said it is being drafted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022